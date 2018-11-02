Ronald K. Helton, 64, of South Shore, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, August 16, 1954, a son of the late Worley Helton and Helen Mowery Helton. Ronald was a member of the Firebrick and Lloyd volunteer fire departments and a former member of the South Shore Volunteer Fire Department. He was a retired steelworker from AK Steel.
Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Rita Helton; one daughter, Katherine (Josh) Purtee of Catlettsburg; one son, Matthew Helton of South Shore; and six aunts, Mary, Ruth, Sue, Kay, Pam, and Hazel; along with many other family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Helton.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. Kenneth Ball officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
