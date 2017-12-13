Ronald D. Selmek, 60, of Maysville, passed away Tuesday December 12, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Ronald was born in Toledo, Ohio, May 16, 1957, to the late Joseph Gabriel and Clair Dell Miller Selmek. He worked as a juvenile corrections officer in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, for 39 years until his retirement. His hobbies included working in his yard and going fishing. He also loved going to auctions and spending time with his companion’s grandchildren.
Surviving Ronald is a brother, Dan Selmek of Toledo, Ohio, his companion, Linda Rickett of Maysville, and her grandchildren, whom he called his own.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Selmek, and a son, Jonathan Selmek.
At Ronald’s request there will be no visitation or funeral.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.