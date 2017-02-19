Ronald Chester Armstrong, 85, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017, in Jackson, Tennessee.
Chester was born in Vanceburg April 13, 1931, to the late Edward and Elise Bryant Armstrong. He was a civil Engineer for 50 years, loving father and grandfather, he loved socializing and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include three daughters, Marla Armstrong and Lisa Armstrong, both of Lexington, Tennessee, and Ronda Jackson of Lexington, Kentucky; one son, Ross (Mary) Armstrong of Lexington, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Shawnna (Mark) Patterson, Kristina Abner and Jeremy Smith; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Eric Armstrong, Delbert Armstrong, Haska Armstrong, Davis Armstrong, and Royal Armstrong in infancy; and three sisters, Mamie Liles, Madeline Blankenship, and Sarah Armstrong in infancy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at Hilltop Tabernacle Church with Sis. Teresa Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Armstrong Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at Hilltop Tabernacle Church on Lower Kinney Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of West Tennessee, 11 Weatherford Square #13, Jackson, TN 38305.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.
