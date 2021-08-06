Roger Shepherd Sr.

Roger Dale Shepherd Sr., 67, of South Shore, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.
He was born in Ashland on June 12, 1954, and was a retired truck driver for Eddie Blair Sand and Gravel in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
He was raised by his grandparents who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Fay Wiita Shepherd; five daughters, Misty Leadingham and her husband Josh of Firebrick, Sabrina Hilger and her husband Ryan of Grayson, Kimberly Koponen of Caro, Michigan, Tamy Tate and her husband Michael of Psalm City, Florida, and Virginia Swartz and her husband Zack of Jasper Indiana; three sons, Roger Dale Shepherd Jr of Lewis County, William Kibler and his wife Alicia of Garrison, and Robert James Leigh and his wife Millie of South Shore; three sisters, Mary Smallwood (Carl) and Cindy Griffith (Mike) of Greenup, and Teresa Braden of Ashland; four brothers, Gary Nichols (Sheila) and Darrell Braden (Hazel of Greenup, Tim Braden (Virginia) of Windsor, Ohio, and Tracey Braden (Stacy) of Wurtland; 19 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Woods and Nancy Cooper.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Wright’s Funeral Home in Greenup with Bro. Josh Leadingham officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the services Saturday.
Burial will be at a later date in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
