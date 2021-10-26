Roger Manley

Roger M. Manley, 72, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio.
He grew up and attended school in Higginsport, Ohio. Roger was employed at Dravo where he was injured in a workplace accident in 1980. That didn’t stop him from being a car enthusiast. He loved cars from a very young age. Roger was a drag racer for many years and enjoyed having classic muscle cars restored and entering them in car shows and attending cruise-ins. He loved his cars, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his wife, daughters and grandkids. They were the apples of his eye.
Roger was born May 5, 1949, at Red Oak, Ohio, a son of the late Larry and Lottie (Polley) Manley.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Cindy (Schuler) Manley; two daughters, Amy Klump (John) of Ripley, Ohio, and Holly Whitt (Chad) of Aberdeen, Ohio; four grandchildren, Logan Klump and Landon Klump, both of Ripley, Ohio, and Payton Whitt and Cayden Whitt, both of Aberdeen, Ohio; one brother, Larry Manley Jr. of West Milton, Ohio; three sisters, Betty Crawford of Georgetown, Ohio, Violet Rice of Higginsport, Ohio, and Carolyn Hughes (Larry) of Georgetown, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Una Manley, and three brothers, Herschel Manley, Dean Manley and Lovell “Mousey” Manley.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery at Ripley, Ohio.
Memorials are suggested to: Ripley Life Squad, PO Box 174, Ripley, OH 45167.
Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com.