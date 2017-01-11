Roger L. Cunningham, 72, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, January 10, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born in McDermott, Ohio, on September 28, 1944, to the late John and Pearl Strickland Cunningham.
Roger was employed until his retirement by Kokosing Construction Company of Fredericktown, Ohio, and was a 48 year member of Liuna Local 83. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Connie Detillion Cunningham; his children, Gina Howard, Larry (Missy) Cunningham, all of Lucasville, Ohio, Lisa (Rick) Wilburn of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Tony Cunningham of Lucasville, Ohio, Douglas (Angela) Howard Wheelersburg, Ohio, Dave Cunningham of Lucasville, Ohio, Michelle Bowling of New Boston, Ohio, and Nicole (Jason) Bentley of Garrison, Kentucky; his grandson, Jacob Arnett of Ironton, Ohio, whom he raised; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his best friend in this world, his schnauzer, Zoe. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Roger will be remembered for his love of his Savior and his church family, as well as his generosity and compassion for his family and friends. He was a member of the South Portsmouth Church of Christ, a deacon in the church, a US Army Veteran and a graduate of Northwest High School.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrsion with Bro. Glen Lawhun officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio, with full military honors accorded by James Dickey American Legion Post 23.
Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour Friday, January 13, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.