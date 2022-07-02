Roger Estin Cooper, 75, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born in Lewis County on May 20, 1947, a son of the late James Cooper and Evelyn Kamer Cooper.
Roger was a Christian and enjoyed traveling as well as hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loving family.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Ginn Cooper, and three sons, Roger Cooper (Angela) of Mount Orab, Ohio, Eric (Denise) Cooper of Ameila, Ohio, and Chad (Heather) Cooper of Garrison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Cooper, and an infant sister.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Waring Cemetery in Garrison with Bro. Dennis Dawes officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.