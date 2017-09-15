Rocky Dale Liles, 58, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017, at his home.
He was born June 25, 1959, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Marcella Dale Greene Nelson of Sarasota, Florida, and the late Vernon Liles Jr.
Rocky was a faithful Christian and a member of Sawyer Baptist Church. He worked as a manager at Beachfront Sea Castles and loved his country and watching Kentucky Basketball. Rocky was a loving son, husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Robin Jean Benassi Liles; and three sons, Vernon Andrew Liles, Joshua Robert Perry, and Elijah Rock Liles, all of Sarasota, Florida. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Robin Vernette Liles.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Scotty Hawk officiating. Burial will follow in Greene Family Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017, and after 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
