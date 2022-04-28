Christopher “Rocky” Applegate, 47, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home. His loving family was at his side.
Rocky was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 15, 1975, a son of Rosemary Cooper Applegate and the late Clifford Applegate.
Rocky loved going to flea markets and auctions. He enjoyed working on satellites and his cars, and was a big country music fan. Rocky was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother who resides at Vanceburg, left to cherish Rocky’s memories are his wife, Josie Gilliam Applegate; a daughter, Amber (Anthony Mosley) Applegate of Vanceburg; two sons, Nathan Applegate of Vanceburg and Grant McClurg of Florida; a sister, Debbie Rowe of Vanceburg; two brothers, Lee Rowe and George Rowe of Vanceburg; and four grandchildren of whom he was so very proud, Conway, Waverlee, Sydnee, and Makayla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Applegate, on January 27, 2006.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, in Cooper-Willis Cemetery at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Mosley, Clifford McGinnis, Jack Gilliam, Cecil Bloomfield, Nathan Applegate, and Grant McClurg.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.