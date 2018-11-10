Rocky Adkins to make special announcement

State Representative Rocky Adkins will make a special announcement Wednesday, November 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center in Morehead.
Adkins has served as state representative for the 99th District in Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. He has served as Majority Floor Leader and currently serves as Minority Floor Leader.
While in the state legislature, Adkins has been a champion of public education and working families across Kentucky. He has worked to protect the public pension system and strengthen the economy in the commonwealth.
The event is open to the public and the doors open at 3:30 p.m.
The Morehead Conference Center is located at 111 E. First St., Morehead, Kentucky. For more information about the event, send inquiries to contact@rockyadkins.com.