Gubernatorial candidate Rocky Adkins will host a meet and greet event in Lewis County on Thursday (December 6).
Adkins said he will be on the third floor of the Lewis County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. Thursday and invites everyone to stop by and visit.
“I look forward to seeing all my Lewis County friends and supporters,” Adkins said.
Adkins has served as state representative for the 99th District in Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. He has served as Majority Floor Leader and currently serves as Minority Floor Leader.
“I’m a common man,” Adkins said when he announced his run for governor. “I grew up on the left-hand fork of Middle Fork, just right outside of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, in rural Elliott County. The son of a school teacher and a grocery clerk at the local IGA store there in town.”
“My parents taught me to work hard, to take care of my neighbors, to shoot straight, and to treat others the way that I would want to be treated,” he added.
His running mate, Stephanie Horne, is a lawyer and member of the Jefferson CountyBoard of Education.
Kentucky is one of three states that will elect a governor in 2019, along with Louisiana and Mississippi. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin announced in August he will seek a second term.
“This race in the general election next year with Governor Bevin, it’s going to be more personal for people on the ground and in the trenches,” said Adkins. “When you call people thugs, and you call them ignorant, and you disrespect their profession and what they do, people don’t forget that.”
“I’ve stood strong for working families across Kentucky and have opposed legislation that’s been passed over the last couple of years that I believe has hurt the great working men and women of this great Commonwealth,” Adkins said.
Adkins’ campaign slogan is “Common Sense for the Commonwealth.”
He will face AttorneyGeneral Andy Beshear in the Democratic primary. It’s anticipated the two could face a crowded Democratic primary field next year.