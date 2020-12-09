Robin Lynn May

Robin Lynn Wilson May, 50, of Garrison, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at SOMC Hospice Care Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born May 6, 1970, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Judy Shope Wilson.
Robin attended Rock Hill Ohio Schools and was a truck driver.
Robin is survived by one son, Erik Bazell (Emelie) of Ashland; one daughter, Rachel Mullins (Alice) of Olive Hill; two grandchildren, Jillian Elizabeth Colyer of Ironton, Ohio, and Jared Alexander Bazell of Ashland; two sisters, Angela Kay Cooper (David) and Elizabeth Diane White (Fred), all of Ironton, Ohio; and her life partner of 11 years, Butch Corns of Garrison. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one sister, Gwendolyn Wilson.
At the family’s request there will be no visitation or service.
Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for all arrangements.