Robert Rayburn

Robert Franklin Rayburn, 84, of Tollesboro, went to his eternal home, Monday, March 29, 2021.
He was born October 31, 1936, in Lewis County, a son of the late Elmer and Vena Ackley Rayburn.
Robert was a member of Hickory Grove Church and he worked for Browning’s in Maysville. He enjoyed going to church, listening to gospel music, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by two daughters, Debbie Roberts (Kirby) of Fleming County, and Kim Hesler (Mike) of Mason County; two grandchildren, Heather Dowdy (John) and Cory Thomas (Xianghua “Daisy”); three great-grandchildren, Presley Dowdy, Cole Dowdy, and Qian Ye “Lilly”; three brothers, Jim Rayburn of Vanceburg, Egar Rayburn of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Dale Rayburn of Newport; and one sister, Marcella Mason of Aberdeen, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Shaw Rayburn; four brothers, George Rayburn, Paul Rayburn, Allen Rayburn, and Jerry Rayburn; and one sister, Ruth Shaw.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. David Hickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pallbearers will be Cory Thomas, Mark Kennedy, Billy Castle, Keith Rayburn, Robert Thurman, and Steve Wells. Jim McRoberts, Justin Kennedy, and Zach Kennedy will serve as honorary pallbearers.