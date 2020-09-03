Robert Hauck, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care after an extended illness.
Robert was born in Lewis County March 30, 1941, a son of the late Robert Elmo and Ruby Jane Horsley Hauck. Robert worked in Las Vegas, Nevada, and North Carolina laying gas lines. He was a veteran of the United States Army, in which he so proudly served. He loved the outdoors and would go hunting and fishing in his spare time. Robert was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
Left to cherish Robert’s memories are his wife of 41 years, Ella Mae Thoroughman Hauck, of Vanceburg; step-daughters, Phyllis Mason of Lancaster, Ohio, and Glenda (Kenneth) Natt of Georgia; step-sons, John (Rita) Mason of Indiana and Larry (Karen) Mason of Vanceburg; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bulah Hauck.
At Robert’s request there will be no visitation or service.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Robert Hauck.
