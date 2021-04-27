Robert Ginn

Robert Eugene Ginn, 83, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday morning, April 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born August 12, 1937, in Lewis County, a son of the late Leland and Bertha Harris Ginn.
Robert worked in construction and enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, working on automobiles, and spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by three sons, Monty Ginn (Janet) and Lloyd Ginn (Jena) of Vanceburg, and Kevin Ginn (Denise) of Maysville; three daughters, Glenda Riggs (Charles Evans) and Chastity Fite (David) of Tollesboro, and Donna Powell (Jody) of Maysville; two sisters, Sue Lewis and Dottie Edwards of Vanceburg; 23 grandchildren; and 87 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Sally Mers; four brothers, Charles Ginn, Newell Ginn, Donnie Ginn, and Phillip Ginn; and three sisters, Betty Ginn, Judy Miracle, and Jeretha Kinney.
Services will be at Noon Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Sister Jeanne Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Charter Oaks Cemetery at Aberdeen, Ohio.
Friends may visit from 10:30 a.m. until Noon Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Charles Evans, Mark Evans, David Fite, Samuel Gingerich, Robert Fite, Kevin Ginn, and Monty Ginn.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.