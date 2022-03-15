Robert Christy

Robert Paul Christy, 83, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
He was born in Lewis County on October 14, 1938, a son of the late John Henry and Dorothy Lewis Christy.
Robert was of the Christian faith and was retired from Browning Manufacturing. He loved fishing, trading cars, going out to eat, and spending time with family.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby Christy of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Victor (Melanie) Christy of Vanceburg, and Chuck Christy of West Plains, Missouri; two daughters, Denise (Ray) Evans and Lorie (Marc) Adams of Vanceburg; one brother, Dennis Christy of Ohio; one sister, Judy Dixon of Garrison; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Christy and Jimmy Christy, and two sisters, Wanda Walters and Rosemary Applegate.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison, with Bro. Jerry Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Waring Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.