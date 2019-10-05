Robert W. “Robbie” Wolfe, 52, of Grayson, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Lewis County.
He was born August 15, 1967, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Barbara Gilliam Wolfe of Denton.
Robbie was a truck driver for Wells Group Ready Mix Concrete Company and enjoyed watching TV, fishing and spending time with his family, especially with his dog Lilly.
In addition to his mother, Robbie is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kelly Ratcliff Wolfe; two sons, Blake Logan and Cody Logan, both of Hitchins; one brother, Richie Wolfe of Olive Hill; one sister, Jodie Webster of Denton; and his mother-in-law, Faye Castle of Grayson, to whom he referred as Maw. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Wolfe; and a brother-in-law he thought of as a brother, James Carter.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Darrell Gallihue officiating.
Friends may visit from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.