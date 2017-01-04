Road crews ready for predicted snowy weather

State and local highway crews are prepared for what could be the first accumulating snowfall of the season as the National Weather Service is predicting up to four inches of snowfall through Friday.
Today, crews pretreated primary roadways in advance of the system by applying brine, or saltwater, to travel lanes. The water evaporates, leaving lines of salt crystals on the pavement that mix with ice or snow to prevent freezing and to ease removal.
Crews in Kentucky Department of Highways District 9’s northeastern counties also prepared salt trucks and snow plows for deployment, and will be ready to hit the road as soon as snow starts Thursday. In addition, the district has nearly 18,000 tons of salt stockpiled to battle winter precipitation.
During winter storm operations, state crews work 12-hour shifts using more than 75 snow plows, salt spreaders and other equipment in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties to keep 2,000 miles of state highways passable.
Lewis County road workers as well as workers with the City of Vanceburg are also monitoring the weather and are ready to begin the task of keeping roadways safe for the traveling public.
Motorists should note that if plow or salt trucks are on roadways, then slick travel is possible. If travel is necessary, slow down, buckle up and maintain a “space cushion” between vehicles to ensure maneuverability.
Motorists are also reminded to give a wide berth to plows, salt trucks and other equipment. To be effective in dispersing de-icing material, trucks travel at slower speeds. Also, snow plows may create a snow cloud which can cause a white out or zero visibility condition, so keep a safe distance away from the trucks.