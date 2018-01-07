Road crews pretreating, preparing for wintry mix

Motorists should expect slick travel Monday, even with salt trucks on roads
Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews pretreated northeast Kentucky roads today and will mobilize salt trucks overnight to fight snow and freezing rain expected early Monday.
Lewis County road crews are also preparing for the arrival of the mixed precipitation.
But, even with salt trucks on roads, motorists should prepare for slick travel as freezing rain creates ice that’s harder to remove from pavement.
Sunday morning, state highway crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties began applying brine mixed with calcium chloride to roads as an anti-icing measure. Brine, or saltwater, adheres to roads to help prevent snow or ice from bonding to pavement in the early hours of a storm.
The National Weather Service says snow, freezing rain and sleet will blanket the region before dawn Monday, so crews in all counties will report for duty at 3 a.m. with salt trucks and snow plows ready to roll.
Pavement temperatures will likely remain below freezing, leading to ice. Because snow plows and chemicals like salt are not as effective against freezing rain and ice, slick road conditions are expected, especially during Monday morning’s commute. Crews will treat highways, but motorists should be prepared for slick travel throughout the day.
If travel is necessary, slow down, buckle up and use extra caution when driving in snow or during any winter weather event. Give yourself a “space cushion” for maneuverability by maintaining a safe distance of at least 500 feet between vehicles, and be mindful of slow-moving snow plows. And, remember that bridges and overpasses can freeze before roadways.
During storms, state highway crews work 12-hour shifts plowing and treating roadways until the winter weather threat subsides. You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.