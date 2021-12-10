Rita K. Ginn, 66, of Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the home of her son following an extended illness. Her family was at her side.
Rita was born at Salt Lick on September 3, 1955, a daughter of the late James and Edna Moore Fite. She worked for US Shoe Corporation until its closing. She then pursued a career in nursing, earning a degree and becoming a Registered Nurse. Rita worked for Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, for 18 years.
She attended Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she was baptized. A high priority for Rita was being with her family, whom she loved dearly.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Jesse) Dunaway of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Rick (Dawn) Ginn of Vanceburg; two sisters, Marcella Hughes of Mayslick and Brenda (Chester) Caldwell of Tollesboro; a brother, Brent (Sharon) Fite of Salt Lick; five grandchildren, Brandon Ginn, Amanda Ginn, Bethany Pollitt, Taylor Pollitt, and Jacob Spencer; and one great-granddaughter, Raelyn Tay Pollitt. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive who will mourn her passing. Her dog, Molly Ann, was a big part of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Ginn in 2020, and a brother, Roger Fite.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Tim Roth officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Trevin Plank, Austin Hollins, Lane Hughes, Brandon Ginn, Derrick Medley, and Cody Fite.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.