Rick L. King, 60 of Beechburg, beloved husband and best friend to his wife, Margaret King, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born in Maysville, he was a son of Joyce King (John) Singleton of Foxport and the late Renna King.
Rick was retired from the Kentucky Highway Department of Transportation. He loved life every day and lived it the fullest. He loved to help people in their time of need and being around people.
A Mopar enthusiast, Rick enjoyed being outdoors, especially in the summer time and he also loved taking care of animals, particularly rescuing opossums, which Rick and Margaret kept as pets. Rick may also be remembered for taking his beloved dog, Pepper for rides in the truck.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Megan King of Northern Kentucky, and Allison Wallingford of Beechburg; a brother, Scotty King of Flemingsburg; a sister, Sandy King (Charles Cotton) of Foxport; a special brother, Eddie “Bub” Rice; step-brothers, Jonathan “Bucky” Singleton and Andrew Singleton; his faithful furry companion, Pepper; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his State Highway brothers and sisters.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shelley King.
Services will be private at Carpenter-Fritz and Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg.
Private burial will be in Martin Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Junior Moyers, Clay Gillum, Bub Rice, Randy Stull, Mike Burke, and Alan Mayberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Avenue, Ashland, KY 41102.