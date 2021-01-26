Rick Bloomfield

Richard “Rick” Alan Bloomfield, 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, after an extended illness. His family was at his side.
Rick was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 17, 1957, a son of Doris Stevens Bloomfield Richmond of Vanceburg and the late Forest Bloomfield.
Rick was a member of Local 798 Pipeliners Union of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He worked across the US and on the Alaskan pipeline for 38 years.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Vanceburg, Rick is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Venetta Sue Blankenship Bloomfield; one son, Brent (Debra) Bloomfield; two grandsons, Caden Bloomfield and Eli Bloomfield; one honorary grandson, Todd Hampton; two granddaughters, Alexis Bloomfield and Tyana Sudderth Bloomfield of Vanceburg; one brother, Stanley (Tawnya) Bloomfield of Richmond; two stepbrothers, Steve Richmond and Brian Richmond; and a stepsister, Sabra Stevens.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Samuel A. Richmond.
At the family’s request there will be no service.
Gaydos Funeral Home is caring for all arrangements.
