Richard White chosen as State Representative

Voters of the 99th District went to the polls today (Tuesday) and elected Richard White in the special election for state representative to complete the unexpired term of Rocky Adkins.
White, a Morehead businessman, won in the three-county district with 56 percent of the vote over Bill Redwine, the margin of difference covered by the voters of Lewis County.
“I’m very happy, I’m happy for the people,” White said from his home following the win, adding he will work hard for the people of the district.