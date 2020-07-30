Richard Nickel

Richard F. Nickel, 65, of South Shore, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, March 25, 1955, a son of the late Gilbert Nickel and Pearl Hunt Nickel. Richard was retired from Flour Construction and an avid classic car enthusiast.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa Nickel; two sons, Tony Nickel of South Shore and Travis (Nichelle) Nickel of Germantown, Illinois; a stepson, Wes Stone of Lucasville, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Amiee (Dave) Alderson of Bentonville, Arkansas; two brothers, Art (Phyllis) Nickel of South Shore and Tom (Edie) Nickel of Knoxville, Tennessee; one sister, Tammy (Tim) Adkins of Lucasville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Bryson Nickel, Andrew Nickel, Braden Nickel, Abby Stone, Emma Stone, Cameron Nickel and Parker Alderson; and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Nellie Patton.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Minister Jack Hall and Minister David Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com.