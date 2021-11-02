Richard H. Conn, 63, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home.
Richard was born in Greenup County on May 3, 1958, a son of the late Joseph Syd and Opal Jordan Conn. Richard was a tractor trailer driver for TLX Trucking company in Manaway, Ohio. He loved spending time with his family and fishing.
Left to cherish Richard’s memories are two daughters, April Conn of Richmond, and Trina Conn of Coal Grove, Ohio; three sons, Richard Conn and Daniel White of Quincy, and Richard Voilen of Chillicothe, Ohio; three sisters, Anna Steele of South Point, Ohio, Alice (Ed) Isaac of Glenwood, Indiana, and Josephine (Bill) Lambert of Bucyrus, Ohio; a brother, John (Peggy) Conn of Metamora, Indiana; and a brother-in-law, Edgar Isaac of Flemingsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joni Peck Conn; three brothers, Bill Conn, Jack Conn, and Phillip Conn; and three sisters, Sylvia Conn, Ruby Isaac, and Victoria Conn.
A celebration of life for Richard H. Conn will be at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.