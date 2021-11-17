Rhoda Wireman

Rhoda (Lozier) Wireman, 61, of Perrysville, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on September 9, 1960, a daughter of the late Bobby and Betty (Presley) Jordan.
Rhoda had a long career in retail. She made some very dear friends during her career and loved going out to lunch with them. She also enjoyed going to bingo and playing cards. Rhoda’s passion in life was her children, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and cherished the many memories they made. Rhoda loved to cook and always made plenty so no one was ever turned away from her dinner table.
Rhoda is survived by her son, Jonathan (Hannah) Lozier of Mansfield, Ohio; two daughters, Crystal Mills of Perrysville, Ohio, and Rhonda Owens of Mansfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Raeleigh Lozier, Deklan Lozier, Michael Mills, Asher Bennett, Jerica Bennett, Cody Owens, and Ciara Owens; a sister, Sandy (David) Cassidy of Vanceburg; two brothers, William (Rachel) Jordan of Vanceburg, and Mark (Sheila) Jordan of Middletown, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Lozier; her second husband, Mark Wireman; and a sister, Robin Clark.
A private family graveside service will be held for the family in Bellville (Ohio) Cemetery at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors in Mansfield, Ohio, is honored to serve the family.
