Rev. Norman Potter, 77, of Quincy, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his home. He was born March 14, 1944, at Garrison, a son of the late William Isaac and Dorothy Irene Rowley Potter.
Norman retired from Verizon but his passion was the ministry. Throughout his 39 years in the ministry, he pastored three churches: the South Shore Church of the Nazarene, the Augusta Church of the Nazarene, and the Twin Fork Church of the Nazarene. He took three mission trips to Brazil where the missionaries built a church. He also took one other mission trip to Paris, France.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Jane Hamilton Potter; one daughter, Betty Ann Moore of Quincy; two sons, David Allen (Melissa) Potter of Garrison, and Brian Matthew (Angie) Potter of South Shore; two sisters, Loretta Potter and Alberta Orlandi, both of Dry Ridge; and three brothers, William Isaac (Debbie) Potter of Union, Tom (Billie) Potter of Garrison, and Joe (Marla) Potter of Vanceburg. Left to cherish the memory of their beloved Poppy are six grandchildren, Kyle (Jennifer) Moore, Cayley Brianna (Danny) Ginn, Brian Ethan (Abby Quillen) Potter, Rebekah Morgan Potter, Gage Matthew Potter, and Hayden Andrew Potter; and one great-granddaughter, Sadie Jane Moore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Dean Potter, and a son-in-law, Tim Moore.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore with Rev. David Robirds officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Memorial Gardens at South Portsmouth.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.