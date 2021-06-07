Restrictions eased at justice center

Circuit Court Clerk Teresa Callahan said the Kentucky Supreme Court has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions for the state’s court system which includes the Lewis County Justice Center.
The news comes in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.
“After the most challenging year in the history of the modern court system, I am pleased to announce that the Supreme Court has lifted most of the COVID-19 restrictions for employees, elected officials and those entering court facilities across the commonwealth,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. announced Friday in an internal communication to justices, judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel.