A woman and her unborn child were trapped for more than five hours Saturday night as rescuers worked to free them following a crash on a rain-slickened Lewis County roadway.
Deputy Eric Poynter said the accident happened around 12:00 p.m. Saturday on Ky. Rt. 59, about 8.5 miles south of Vanceburg.
Poynter said a Hyundai passenger vehicle, operated by Trevor Lewis, was traveling north on Ky. Rt. 59 and went off the right side of the roadway, over an embankment and struck a tree at the edge of Pine Branch.