Remember to Fall Back

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2:00 a.m. Sunday as we switch to Standard Time.
That means we will get back the hour of sleep we lost during the springtime change in March.
When going to bed tonight (Saturday), adjust your clocks back one hour.
For example, if you are going to bed at 11:00 p.m., turn your clocks to 10:00 p.m. That way, your clocks will be accurate when you awaken Sunday, and you’ll be on time for church services.
Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time begins in most states on the second Sunday of March and ends in November on the first Sunday.