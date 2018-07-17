Regina K. Harris, 67, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care with her family by her side.
Regina was born at Ribolt February 21, 1951, to the late Harold W. Moore Sr. and Euna Eileen Spence.
She had worked as an assistant manager for Conoco Company in Odessa, Delaware. She had also worked for US Shoe in Flemingsburg. Regina was a homemaker and member of Vanceburg Church of God. She loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Ronald Harris, whom she married in Vanceburg; two stepchildren, Jeffrey Ronald (Kim) Harris of Houston, Delaware, and Sabrina Dawn (Lee) Marland of Seaford, Delaware; a grandson, Ryan Seth Marland of Seaford, Delaware; two sisters, Rhonda (Tom) Prater and Tammy J. (Darry) Cline, both of Fleming County; four brothers, Harold W. Moore Jr., Steven T. Moore, and Terry D. (Willow) Moore, all of Fleming County, and Tony R. (Lisa) Moore of Vanceburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Ann Moore.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Dannie Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery at Ribolt.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Darry Cline, Bill Thoroughman, Mike Thoroughman, Scotty Thoroughman, Jim Davis, Garland Smith, and Mike Cline.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.