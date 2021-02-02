Regina Boggs

Regina Lee Boggs, 82, of Cottageville Road, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at her home.
She was born February 27, 1938, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late WB and Marie Tully Boggs.
Regina was a member of Cottageville Church and had retired from Southern States in Maysville after 58 years of service. She enjoyed going to church, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
Regina is survived by two nieces, Vicki Sapp (Tony) of Maysville and Sandy Lytle (Jeff) of Nicholasville, whom she raised from a very young age; four great-nieces, Kaycee Denton, Ashley Sullivan (Darrin), Faith Vallandingham (Matt) and Jodi Dyer (Matt); and three great-nephews, Matt Lytle (Emma), Jason Denton (Laura Beth) and Adam Sapp (Becky); and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Avil Ann Boggs Denton, and one nephew, Randy Denton.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Jamie Mitchell and Sister Wilma Erwin officiating. Interment will follow in Maysville Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Jason Denton, Wayne Howe, Adam Sapp, Kelly Denton, Matt Lytle, and Mike Hartley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cottageville Church, c/o Vicki Sapp, 1095 Maple Ridge Ave., Maysville, KY 41056.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.