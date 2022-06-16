Rebecca Carpenter

Rebecca M. Carpenter, 69, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home after an extended battle with cancer. Her family was at her side.
Rebecca was born at Vanceburg on August 26, 1952, a daughter of the late Lonnie and Nellie Skidmore Patton. Rebecca had worked for the US She Component Plant in Vanceburg for several years. She had also worked as a nurse’s aide for Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care and was a cook in several restaurants in the area. She loved going to tractor pulls and shows. Rebecca was of the Christian faith.
Left to cherish Rebecca’s memories are a daughter, Tawnya Carver of Vanceburg; one son, Jamie (Hope) Carpenter of Vanceburg; two sisters, Sue Calvert of Tollesboro and Cindy (Danny) Rowe of Flemingsburg; a brother, Mike Patton of Vanceburg; two granddaughters, Terra and Kayla; two grandsons, Jamie Lee and Ryan; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James R. Carpenter, in 2018; a son, Christopher Ray Carpenter in 2016; a brother, Terry Patton; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Patton in 2022.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will follow in Carpenter Family Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Rick Holt, Jamie Lee Carpenter, David Blankenship, Lathen Blankenship, Danny Ray Rowe, and Danny Rowe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.