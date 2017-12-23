Rare aneurysm claims infant

A rare type of brain aneurysm has claimed the life of 10-month-old Eden Alexandria Cox, the daughter of Tyler and Kelli Jordan Cox of Somerset.
On Friday, December 15, Eden suffered an extremely rare aneurism at home. She was taken to the University of Kentucky children’s hospital from the local hospital in Somerset where the family lives.
She underwent brain surgery and several procedures in her first hours at the medical center.
Lacey Patton has organized an online site toallow contributions to the couple to go toward the expenses associated wit the medical treatments for the infant.
Testing later revealed that Eden’s brain was severely damaged although her brain stem remained intact resulting in some reflex activity.
Patton asks that every-one consider Kelli and Tyler in their prayers and hearts as they struggle through the coming weeks.
“So many have reached out to us and it has notbeen without notice! We feel loved beyond measure,” Kelli Cox posted to social media during the ordeal. “It gives me comfort to know we aren’t alone.”
She was born February 20, 2017, in Lexington, bringing great joy to many. While her time here was short, she brought light and love to many, with her sweet smile and infectious giggle.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her paternal grandparents, John W. and Paula G. Cox of Rocky Ford; paternal great-grandmother, Joanne Souders of Liberty; maternal grandparents, Mark and Pamela Jordan of Quincy, and Joseph and Anna Johnson of Lucasville, Ohio; her maternal great-grandparents, Allen and Shirley Jordan of Vanceburg, Judith Walburn of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Phyllis Johnson of Lucasville, Ohio; and her special caregiver, Breighanna McKee of Somerset.
A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at WL Pruitt Funeral Home, 5590 KY Hwy. 2141 in Hustonville, with Bro. Brandon Wilson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Tapscott Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Patton, Lance Simpson, Daniel Riddle and Kevin Williams. There is a guestbook available at www.wlpruitt.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kentucky Children’s Hospital in memory of Eden Alexandra Cox.
Contributions to the family may be made on-line at https://www.youcaring.com/tylerandkellijordancox-1046265.