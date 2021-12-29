Randy Wilburn

Randy L. Wilburn, 42, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
Randy was born at Hamilton, Ohio, on January 21, 1979, a son of Randy D. and Elizabeth E. Silvey Wilburn of Garrison.
Randy had worked for Tire World in Vanceburg for 16 years. He was a member of Carpenter’s Union Local 698 of Covington. He loved to go fishing and hunting in his spare time. Randy was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife of 11 years, Dawn Phares Wilburn; a son, Randy Allen Wilburn of Garrison; five daughters, Alissa Wilburn, Hailey Wilburn, and Kylea Wilburn of Vanceburg, and Aleigha Hampton and Kallee Wilburn of Garrison; a granddaughter, Octavia Dawson of Vanceburg; two brothers, Clyde Eugene Wilburn and Dale Robinson of Garrison; and three sisters, Tera (Ray) Day of Harlan, Theresa (Slade) Harr of Columbus, Ohio, and Tonya Robinson (Joe Clark) of Garrison.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Robinson.
A graveside service will be Friday, December 31, 2021, in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow.
Pallbearers will be Eugene Wilburn, Randy Allen Wilburn, Dale Robinson, Tanner Robinson, Kaden Smith, Jamie Salvia, Wayne Salvia, and Joe Clark.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
