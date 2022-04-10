Randy Ruggles Sr.

Randy Clay Ruggles Sr., 63, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.
Randy was born at Maysville on January 29, 1959, a son of the late Norman Lee and Louise Iery Ruggles. He was owner and operator of Ruggles Trucking Company until 2019 and has since worked for W.B. Transport Company out of London.
Randy was a member of Bethel Methodist Church. He enjoyed going fishing and watching UK basketball. He loved traveling all over the country. He was very fond of his dog, Skip.
Left to cherish Randy’s memories are his wife, Robin Baldwin Ruggles; a sister, Brenda Himes of Vanceburg; and a brother, Jerry Ruggles of Ribolt. Several nieces and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Clay Ruggles Jr.; companion, Dianna Ruggles; a brother, Billy Ray Ruggles; and a special nephew, Ryan Patrick Himes.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Pastor Bob Sweeney and Rev. Jack Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Rex White, Matthew Cook, Jake Moore, Thayer Himes, Kirk Ruggles, Cale Boggs, Cole Boggs, and Raymond Yates. Darrel Eshmal will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.gaydosfh.com.