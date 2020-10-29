Randy “Conway” Bertram

Randy Dale “Conway” Bertram, 49, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of Garrison, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020, with his family by his side.
Randy was born June 8, 1971, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late John L. and Loretta Madden Bertram.
Randy attended Greenup County Schools and was a member of Lucky Sabres Military Club. He attended Serenity Baptist Church in Greenup.
Randy is survived by Ollie Bertram, whom he considered his “Mom” and who raised him like a son; his loving wife, Roberta “Birdie” Smith Bertram, whom he married July 4, 2020; two daughters, Isabella and Sharon; two special nephews, David and Cornbread; his brothers, Tommy (Linda) Bertram, John (Jo) Bertram, Clarence Bertram, Lewis Bertram, Keith (Darla) Large, Bobby Bertram, and Lee (Emily) Large; his sisters, Sara (Josh) Sensabaugh, Melinda (Luke) Scott, and Maggie Elliott; and his special friends, Larry (Vicki) Bear, Lonnie (Vickie) Traylor, Kris (Bridgette) Ellis, Steve (Lori) Cooper and John (Trina) Harr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frankie Bertram.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street in Ironton, Ohio, with Bro. Wes Cooper and Bro. John Reed officiating.
Burial will follow in Dummitt Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home to help assist the family.
To offer the Bertram family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.