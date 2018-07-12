Randy Clay Ruggles Jr., 37, of Vanceburg, passed away at his home with his family by his side Monday, July 9, 2018, after an extended illness.
Clay was born in Morehead September 6, 1980, to Randy Ruggles Sr. and Diana Gasaway.
Clay loved UK basketball and watching late model dirt racing. He was of the Christian faith. Clay was a 1999 graduate of Lewis County High School.
In addition to his parents who reside at Vanceburg, survivors include several cousins, aunts, uncles and many close friends who will also mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Dawn, and a brother in infancy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Arthur Moore officiating.
Burial will be in in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Friday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Ruggles, Matt Cook, Wes Ferrell, Jackie Boggs, and Eddie Johnson. Honorary pallbearer will be Garland Flannigan.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.