Ralph Davis Jr.

Ralph Emerson Davis Jr., son of the late Ralph and Anna (Plummer) Davis, was born on September 7, 1938, in Vanceburg. Husband of Eva (Everidge), father of Randy (Sharon), Marla Davis-Orvig, and Jennifer (Dan) Rommel. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was a grandfather to 9; Matthew (Kristen), Alex (deceased), Katie, Carly (Brady) Davis, Spencer and Brayden Orvig, Shannon (Clint) Sheffield, Ashlie (Calvin) Kline, and Samantha (Brian) Vadakin. He was a great grandfather to 9; Eva, Stella, and Leo Sheffield, Calvin and Grace Kline, Parker, Xander, and Wyatt Davis, and Emory Eason. Ralph was also Papaw to three St. Bernards; Brandy, Colonel, and Thor.
Ralph was a loving husband and father. He was an All American and a proud UC Bearcat. He played NBA basketball with the Cincinnati Royals, Chicago Packers, and St. Louis Hawks. Ralph will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be 9-11 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ralph’s honor to Hospice of Cincinnati, www.hospiceofcincinnati.org, or the University of Cincinnati Athletic Department.