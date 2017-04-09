Rail spur project will connect tie yard

A new Garrison business will cut travel time for several local suppliers and make product delivery more convenient for them.
The local tie yard will be operated by Koppers Industries and is located on Garrison Lane just south of CSX railroad tracks.
The facility will have a rail spur to allow the locally purchased cross-ties to be loaded onto rail cars and shipped out to be treated before they are utilized in railroad construction or maintenance.
The spur will be installed across Garrison Lane this week and will require the roadway to be closed for about a day this week.