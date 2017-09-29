Our precious little angel Raelynn was born into heaven on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at 11:36 p.m.
Beloved infant daughter of Kenny and Meghan Kegley of Akron, Ohio.
Raelynn leaves behind one big brother, Grayson Kegley. Along with her paternal grandparents, Kenny and Faith Ruckel of Vanceburg, Larry Kegley of Vanceburg; her maternal grandparents, Kevin and Justine DeNorscia of Holden, Massachusetts, and Norman and Donna Sylvester of Centerville, Massachusetts.
“Most people only dream of angels… we held one in our arms.”