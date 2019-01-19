Headlines

Rachel Flanery

January 19, 2019
Rachel Flanery

Rachel Flanery

Rachel Flanery, 26, of South Portsmouth, passed away, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas.

Rachel was born May 26, 1992, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Timothy Deese and Christina Hall.

Along with her parents she is survived by three sons, Carson Tucker, Hunter Burns and Wyatt Burns; one brother, Mark Cook Jr.; and her grandmother, Patsy Deese.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Desiree Flanery, and her grandparents, Rick and Barbara Flanery.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore is in charge of arrangements.

