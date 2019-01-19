Rachel Flanery, 26, of South Portsmouth, passed away, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas.
Rachel was born May 26, 1992, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Timothy Deese and Christina Hall.
Along with her parents she is survived by three sons, Carson Tucker, Hunter Burns and Wyatt Burns; one brother, Mark Cook Jr.; and her grandmother, Patsy Deese.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Desiree Flanery, and her grandparents, Rick and Barbara Flanery.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore is in charge of arrangements.