Quincy man hits lottery jackpot

David Jordan of Quincy was the winner in Thursday’s Lucky for Life Kentucky Lottery drawing and will receive nearly $6 million, before taxes.
His winning numbers of 37-36-31-17-12, with a Lucky Ball of 9, were drawn Thursday night, and he didn’t find out until the next morning when he stopped at a different location to check and see if he had won anything.
“Cathy (the clerk) scanned it and said, ‘Oh my God, David, you’ve hit the big one.’ I was like, really? Really?” I was in disbelief,” he told lottery officials on Friday when he stopped by Kentucky Lottery Headquarters in Louisville to claim his prize.