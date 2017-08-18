Headlines

Quincy man hits lottery jackpot

August 18, 2017
Dennis K Brown
David Jordan of Quincy won the Lucky for Life Lottery Jackpot on Thursday.

David Jordan of Quincy was the winner in Thursday’s Lucky for Life Kentucky Lottery drawing and will receive nearly $6 million, before taxes.

His winning numbers of 37-36-31-17-12, with a Lucky Ball of 9, were drawn Thursday night, and he didn’t find out until the next morning when he stopped at a different location to check and see if he had won anything.

“Cathy (the clerk) scanned it and said, ‘Oh my God, David, you’ve hit the big one.’ I was like, really? Really?” I was in disbelief,” he told lottery officials on Friday when he stopped by Kentucky Lottery Headquarters in Louisville to claim his prize.

