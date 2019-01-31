Pursuit ends in frozen pond

Headlines

January 31, 2019
Dennis K Brown
The vehicle involved in a pursuit came to a stop in a farm pond on Juniper Lane. Both vehicle occupants waded out of the pond.

The driver of an auto involved in a Wednesday night pursuit was arrested after the vehicle he was operating went into a frozen farm pond.

Sheriff’s Lt. Bryon Walker said he was patrolling in the Cabin Creek area after receiving several complaints from area residents concerning burglaries.

Walker said he observed a vehicle with no tail lights and attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle sped off.

A pursuit of about 16 miles ensued and as deputies were closing in on the area, the fleeing driver went onto a dead end road and traveled off the roadway in a curve, going into the pond.

