Pursuit ends in arrest

A Lewis County man has been arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit that began in Vanceburg and ended on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway more than 30 minutes later.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said he and Deputy Matt Ross had been dispatched to the Garrison area to investigate an ongoing domestic issue and as they were returning to Vanceburg on Ky. Rt. 8 they spotted the vehicle a suspect in the domestic issue was said to be driving.
Bivens said the suspect vehicle, a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, pulled into the car wash on Ky. Rt. 8 in Vanceburg and the officers pulled in behind.
At that point, Bivens said, the suspect vehicle sped off and turned off Ky. Rt. 8 onto Fairlane Drive in Vanceburg.
Bivens said he initiated a pursuit of the vehicle at that time and was joined in the effort by Vanceburg Police Chief Joe Billman, Vanceburg Police Officer Sam Richmond and Vanceburg Police Lt. Tom Flannigan.
The pursuit continued through Vanceburg on Town Branch, Gander Branch, Cooper Street, Fairlane Drive, AA Highway, Shelton Drive, Halbert Avenue, Washington Street, back to Fairlane Drive, through the Ideal Wheels lot to Ky. Rt. 8 where the suspect vehicle continued back through Garrison and on to Quincy turning up Briary Road and back to the AA Highway then onto Kinney Road and across the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway where the suspect turned onto Birchwood Lane.
Bivens said the suspect crashed the vehicle into the creek off Birchwood Lane and led officers on a brief foot pursuit before he was finally taken into custody.
Bivens said officers were assisted by Black Oak Fire Chief Curtis Brewer.
Bivens said Charles F. Johnson, 38, of Vanceburg was arrested and taken to the Lewis County Detention Center but was transported directly from there to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville for treatment of a health issue.
Bivens said preliminary charges include fleeing and evading, and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He said additional charges are pending.
Bivens said a vehicle in the Ideal Wheels lot was damaged by the suspect vehicle during the pursuit and added none of the officers were injured during the ordeal.
Also assisting were Portsmouth Ambulance personnel, Kentucky State Police, and Clark’s Towing.