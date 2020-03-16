Public access to courthouse restricted

Based on new guidelines released by the White House, the Lewis County Courthouse will be restricting public access to all courthouse offices. The restriction will begin at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Judge Executive Todd Ruckel says the restrictions apply to all courthouse offices, with a few exceptions. The offices will be staffed and telephones will be answered, he said.
Ruckel says that if an emergency exists, the office should be called and those issues will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Individuals who need to pay property taxes, or those who have an immediate need will be provided access to the appropriate office.
“We are asking for cooperation and understand during this time,” Ruckel said of the decision to restrict access.
The guidelines released Monday afternoon by the White House ask that people gather in groups of no more than 10. The guidelines are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Only the front entrance at the courthouse will be open during this time.