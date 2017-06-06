Proposed payroll tax increase expected to boost Vanceburg’s budget by $105K

Vanceburg Mayor Matt Ginn has presented a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes a payroll tax increase for those who are employed in the city.
Ginn’s proposal, made during a regular session of city council Monday, would increase the payroll tax rate from the current rate of 1.0 percent to a rate to 1.5 percent on wages earned inside the city limits. The increase would amount to an estimated boost of $105,000 in revenue to the city’s general fund compared to the current fiscal year.
