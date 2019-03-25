Process to fill circuit clerk vacancy underway

The death of Lewis Circuit Clerk Kathy Hardy has created a vacancy in the elected office that will be filled in the coming weeks through a process spelled out by state law.
Hardy died in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday at Black Oak that also claimed the life of Arica Jarrells of Vanceburg.
County Attorney Benjamin Harrison said there are several steps to be followed in filling that position.
Hardy had served as Lewis Circuit Clerk since 1994 and was a deputy clerk under Bruce K. Swearingen prior to that.