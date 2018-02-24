Price gouging protection in effect

Kentucky Press News Service
Now that a state of emergency has been declared in Kentucky, Attorney General Andy Beshear is asking Kentuckians to report price gouging to his office.
Beshear said due to recent storms and flooding, anyone with information regarding possible price gouging should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257 or email consumerprotection@ky.gov.
“My office is accepting price gouging reports and we are ready to investigate and even prosecute predatory pricing,” Beshear said in a staement. “Now that a state of emergency has been declared and price gouging laws are in full effect, we will be on the lookout for any instances of price gouging including, generators, building supplies, chainsaws, hotel rooms and other necessary goods and services at an exorbitant price in a time of disaster.”
The emergency order triggers Kentucky’s consumer protection measures the next 30 days. The protective measures may be extended beyond 30 days if needed.
Beshear also said he reminds Kentuckians that con artists routinely prey on victims’ post-disaster stress by posing as someone who claims they can help.
Common schemes include phony contractors seeking quick payment for repair services they promise and never provide, or a bogus loan company employee who offers to provide financing for expensive repairs.
Beshear asks those impacted by the recent storms to be on the lookout for con artists who:
• Demand full payment up front or in cash.
• Do not have a physical business address.
• Refuse to show proper identification.
• Ask consumers to disclose personal financial information to “speed up payment” or to start the repair or lending process.
• Kentuckians are encouraged to research reviews of businesses online and confirm any potential issues with the Better Business Bureau.