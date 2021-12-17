Preston Neill Walters found guilty in death of Justin Johnson

BREAKING – A Lewis County Circuit Court Jury has found Preston Neill Walters guilty in the death of Justin Johnson on March 23, 2017.
The jury returned verdicts of guilty on second-degree manslaughter, six counts of tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and marijuana cultivation.
The jury recommended the maximum sentence for each verdict to run consecutively for a total of 40 years.
Walters had been charged with murder, eight counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abusing a corpse, and one count of cultivating marijuana, more than five plants. He was arrested on March 31, 2017.