Preston Neill Walters found guilty in death of Justin Johnson

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Maridelle Malone presents evidence to a Lewis County Circuit Court Jury in the trial of Preston Neill Walters.

BREAKING – A Lewis County Circuit Court Jury has found Preston Neill Walters guilty in the death of Justin Johnson on March 23, 2017.

The jury returned verdicts of guilty on second-degree manslaughter, six counts of tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and marijuana cultivation.

The jury recommended the maximum sentence for each verdict to run consecutively for a total of 40 years.

Walters had been charged with murder, eight counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abusing a corpse, and one count of cultivating marijuana, more than five plants. He was arrested on March 31, 2017.

